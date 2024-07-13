Gill-Jaiswal make merry in Harare

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's flair was complemented by skipper Shubman Gill's poise during the unbeaten stand. Photograph: BCCI/X

India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scripted records while guiding India to a series claiming 10-wicket win in the 4th T20I in Harare, on Saturday.

During a run-chase of 152 runs, Jaiswal and Gill stitched a partnership of 156 runs. This is India's second-highest partnership in T20Is during run-chases.

The highest partnership in T20Is during run-chases for India is also held by Gill-Jaiswal, who put on a partnership of 165 runs against West Indies at Lauderhill just last year for the second wicket while chasing 179 runs.

This is also India's fifth 150-plus opening stand in T20Is, with the highest being a 165-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017.

This chase is only the fifth instance of a 150-plus run-chase carried out in T20Is successfully without any loss of wicket.

During the run chase, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (93* in 53 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (58* in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took India to a big win, with all the 10 wickets and 28 balls in hand.

With this win, India has a 3-1 unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe, with a game to go.

Jaiswal secured the 'Player of the Match' for his superb knock.