'Diet, sleep ...': Jaiswal's tips for batting success

'Diet, sleep ...': Jaiswal's tips for batting success

Source: PTI
July 13, 2024 21:11 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged the man of the match. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a superb 93 from 53 balls to guide India to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20 international series.

A youthful India missing several regulars won the toss and elected to bowl, restricting their hosts to 152 for seven in 20 overs before reaching their target with 28 deliveries remaining.

 

Jaiswal was adjudged the man of the match for his commanding outing with the bat, while he admitted that he had to enjoy the decent batting turf at play on Saturday.

"I really enjoyed my batting today. I had my plans for different bowlers. The ball was coming on when it was new and as it got old, it was quite slow. I enjoyed batting with Shubman," he said.

"I understood and changed my game. We really enjoyed together. Initially, I wanted to go after my shots. After that, I wanted to rotate and wanted to stay till the end."

Jaiswal said that for him, the more important aspect is his process of preparation. "My diet, sleeping pattern, how I am executing my plans in practice

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
