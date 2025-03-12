HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Fans Swoon Over Athiya, Rahul's Pix

Fans Swoon Over Athiya, Rahul's Pix

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 12, 2025 19:24 IST

x

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul look beyond adorable in these black and white shots. Photographs: Kind courtesy KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty/Instagram

The Internet is ablaze with adoration for Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul as they share intimate glimpses into their journey towards parenthood.

Forget subtle hints; Athiya's latest Instagram post is a full-blown celebration of her blossoming baby bump.

The photos, radiating warmth and authenticity, showcase a radiant Athiya, effortlessly chic in relaxed yet stylish attire alongside her cricketer husband, one of the stars of India's Champions Trophy triumph on Sunday.

The couple shared these cherished moments on Instagram, captioning the post with 'Oh baby' accompanied by a flurry of heartwarming emojis.

From fashion enthusiasts admiring Athiya's maternity style to cricket fans sending well wishes to Rahul, the outpouring of support is overwhelming.

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pregnant Athiya's Sweet Tribute To Rahul
Pregnant Athiya's Sweet Tribute To Rahul
Athiya Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Athiya Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Athiya and Rahul Look So Adorable
Athiya and Rahul Look So Adorable
The Gorgeous Athiya Shetty
The Gorgeous Athiya Shetty
Athiya and Rahul's Baby Joy!
Athiya and Rahul's Baby Joy!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Oldest Boarding schools

webstory image 2

The Meaning Of Our 7 Colours

webstory image 3

Cook With Honey: 8 Fantastic Recipes

VIDEOS

Video: Railway cop rescues woman dragged by train at Mumbai station0:15

Video: Railway cop rescues woman dragged by train at...

'Did women roam naked before 2005-' Rabri Devi counters Nitish Kumar3:48

'Did women roam naked before 2005-' Rabri Devi counters...

PM Modi thanks Mauritius PM for highest civilian award1:31

PM Modi thanks Mauritius PM for highest civilian award

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD