Fans Swoon Over Athiya, Rahul's Pix

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul look beyond adorable in these black and white shots. Photographs: Kind courtesy KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty/Instagram

The Internet is ablaze with adoration for Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul as they share intimate glimpses into their journey towards parenthood.

Forget subtle hints; Athiya's latest Instagram post is a full-blown celebration of her blossoming baby bump.

The photos, radiating warmth and authenticity, showcase a radiant Athiya, effortlessly chic in relaxed yet stylish attire alongside her cricketer husband, one of the stars of India's Champions Trophy triumph on Sunday.

The couple shared these cherished moments on Instagram, captioning the post with 'Oh baby' accompanied by a flurry of heartwarming emojis.

From fashion enthusiasts admiring Athiya's maternity style to cricket fans sending well wishes to Rahul, the outpouring of support is overwhelming.