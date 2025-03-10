HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pregnant Athiya's Sweet Tribute To Rahul

Pregnant Athiya's Sweet Tribute To Rahul

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 13:45 IST

x

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty watched intently as K L Rahul celebrated on screen. Photograph: Athiya Shetty/Instagram
 

Athiya Shetty, expecting her first child with cricketer K L Rahul, shared a poignant moment of support as her husband played a pivotal role in India's triumph over New Zealand in Dubai.

As the tension mounted in the final, Athiya, like millions of fans, watched from home. But her experience was uniquely personal, a blend of national pride and maternal joy.

Immediately after India's decisive win, she took to Instagram Stories, sharing a snapshot that spoke volumes.

The image captured a dimly lit room, the glow of the television screen illuminating Athiya's baby bump. Her gaze was fixed on the screen, where Rahul was captured in a moment of jubilant celebration.

A simple heart emoji and a tag for her husband conveyed the depth of her emotion.

Rahul now has another reason to celebrate -- both on the pitch and at home.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Did Gautam Gambhir Just Smile AND Dance?
Did Gautam Gambhir Just Smile AND Dance?
SEE: 'Abhi Hum Koi Retire Nahi Ho Rahe'
SEE: 'Abhi Hum Koi Retire Nahi Ho Rahe'
While India Celebrated with Champagne, Shami Did THIS
While India Celebrated with Champagne, Shami Did THIS
'Cribbers Will Crib, But India Is the....'
'Cribbers Will Crib, But India Is the....'
Hardik's redemption: From 2017 heartbreak to 2025 glory
Hardik's redemption: From 2017 heartbreak to 2025 glory

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Healing Powers Of Honey

webstory image 2

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 3

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

VIDEOS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence 1:25

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her...

Shah Rukh's massive diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA1:17

Shah Rukh's massive diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA

Kriti Sanon calls India's win against New Zealand a 'double celebration'1:19

Kriti Sanon calls India's win against New Zealand a...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD