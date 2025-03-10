Pregnant Athiya's Sweet Tribute To Rahul

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty watched intently as K L Rahul celebrated on screen. Photograph: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty, expecting her first child with cricketer K L Rahul, shared a poignant moment of support as her husband played a pivotal role in India's triumph over New Zealand in Dubai.

As the tension mounted in the final, Athiya, like millions of fans, watched from home. But her experience was uniquely personal, a blend of national pride and maternal joy.

Immediately after India's decisive win, she took to Instagram Stories, sharing a snapshot that spoke volumes.

The image captured a dimly lit room, the glow of the television screen illuminating Athiya's baby bump. Her gaze was fixed on the screen, where Rahul was captured in a moment of jubilant celebration.

A simple heart emoji and a tag for her husband conveyed the depth of her emotion.

Rahul now has another reason to celebrate -- both on the pitch and at home.