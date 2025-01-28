Athiya and Rahul Look So Adorable

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul with friends. Photograph: Instagram

Athiya Shetty, glowing with pregnancy radiance, stepped out with her cricketer husband K L Rahul and friends.

The couple, who announced they were expecting their first child in November, were in Australia through December and early January while Rahul participated in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Back in India, Athiya looked effortlessly chic in a black ensemble as she enjoyed a day out with friends.

A friend of the couple shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram Stories, capturing Athiya and Rahul with friends.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, a close friend of Athiya, also shared an adorable photo of the two together.

For the outing, Athiya opted for a chic and stylish ensemble, pairing a black full-sleeve top with a flowing skirt. Long earrings and a sleek ponytail completed her effortless look.

Meanwhile, Rahul has been named in the Karnataka squad for the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C's final league match against table-toppers Haryana, scheduled to be played in Bengaluru from January 30.

Rahul, who had been rehabilitating from an elbow niggle after the rigorous Australia tour, received clearance from the BCCI medical team to join the squad.