Athiya Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Milind at the Kumbh... Sunny is in Manali... Jaideep says he is a permanent Paatal Lok nivasi...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty shows off her baby bump.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan goes pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol's midweek madness, 'Hair there and everywhere feels today!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F describes her January: 'What an incredible month it's been so far Fitness progress, healthy meals, prayers, books, work, long walks, moments of peace and clarity, meditation, unwavering focus and lots of positivity.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash gets ready for a pooja at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra takes in a view of Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar takes a selfie, 'Hustling n then you find a moment to yourself.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol enjoys the snow in Manali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Alhawat/Instagram

Jaideep Alhawat declares he is 'Paatal Lok ke permanent nivasi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

'Some visitors bring luck, some bring joy, while she brings both! When my darling Angel Nurvi visited her "Mickey" Mehta on the sets,'notes Neil Nitin Mukesh with daughter Nurvi from the sets of Hisaab Barabar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

'Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh with @ankita_earthy on the very special day of Mauni Amavasya! Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special.

'Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Har Har Gange! Har Har Mahadev!!' notes Milind Soman.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com