The Gorgeous Athiya Shetty

Shriya wins Best Actor...beautiful things are happening for Raashii... Dulquer is back!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty looks ethereal in a heirloom sari by Anushree Reddy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari gets ready to serve us some #MondayMotivation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar goes for gold as she wins the Best Actor Popular Choice OTT Award for her Web series, The Broken News 2 and Taaza Khabar 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna shares a picture from Abu Dhabi with her friend Nidhi and writes, 'But the most beautiful things in life are not just things. They are people and places, memories and pictures. They are feelings and the shared moments of pure joy that deepen the laugh lines! Love you my little gang!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff sends us a reminder of his Diwali release, Singham Again.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'On and off the boats kind of days.. Vacation tha ya mission tha to do it all.. yet to decide,' says Nia Sharma from Phi Phi island.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari shows off her lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan is ready with his Malayalam film Lucky Bhaskar, which releases on October 31.

He writes, 'After a long hiatus, I'm back!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt wishes his adorable twins Iqra and Shahraan: 'Dear Shaaru and Iqra wishing you a happy birthday and may God bless you with success and happiness always, study hard and focus in everything you do and be go getters, and the most important is always be humble, love you both and we are there for you, you both have a beautiful year ahead, love you both and God bless you always!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan and her travel buddy Zehaan Darbar arrive in Chandigarh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker attends an event in Riyadh with her daughter Raabiyaa. This is Raabiyaa's first international travel.

'Travel is so disruptive for babies; unfamiliar surroundings, new faces and so much to take in,' Swara writes.

'I had to take Raabu with me to an appearance recently and obviously it disturbed her routine and sleep cycle. Here is me trying to give her some sense of familiar comfort by reading MY favourite story 'Room on The Broom' by Julia Donaldson. I read it courtesy @bhoomilogy 's amazing collection of books for my niece and now I'm trying to ensure it's Raabu's favourite too!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan takes a beach break from her tough cancer medication.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com