Fans Climb Trees To See Kohli Practice

IMAGE: Virat Kohli returns to his favorite hunting ground, Australia. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli's arrival in Perth has sent Australian cricket fans into a frenzy.

Despite tight security measures, dedicated supporters climbed trees and brought ladders to catch a glimpse of the star batter during his practice session.

According to The West Australian, some fans even climbed trees and brought ladders to peer over the boundary and watch Kohli practice.

IMAGE: Fans climb on tress to watch Virat Kohli. Photograph: Screengrab Fox Cricket/X

The Indian team management has decided to open up their centre-wicket training sessions to the public from Friday to Sunday, allowing fans to witness match simulations and a warm-up game against India A.

This move contrasts with earlier reports suggesting closed-door practice.

Despite initial efforts to maintain privacy, Kohli's presence attracted significant attention.

Black tarps were used to shield the practice area from public view, and restrictions were imposed on ground staff. However, the determined fans' ingenuity proved to be a challenge.