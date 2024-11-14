News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Fans Climb Trees To See Kohli Practice

Fans Climb Trees To See Kohli Practice

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 14, 2024 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli returns to his favorite hunting ground, Australia. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Virat Kohli's arrival in Perth has sent Australian cricket fans into a frenzy.

Despite tight security measures, dedicated supporters climbed trees and brought ladders to catch a glimpse of the star batter during his practice session.

According to The West Australian, some fans even climbed trees and brought ladders to peer over the boundary and watch Kohli practice.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Fans climb on tress to watch Virat Kohli. Photograph: Screengrab Fox Cricket/X

The Indian team management has decided to open up their centre-wicket training sessions to the public from Friday to Sunday, allowing fans to witness match simulations and a warm-up game against India A.

This move contrasts with earlier reports suggesting closed-door practice.

Despite initial efforts to maintain privacy, Kohli's presence attracted significant attention.

Black tarps were used to shield the practice area from public view, and restrictions were imposed on ground staff. However, the determined fans' ingenuity proved to be a challenge.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanju's Dad Slams Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit...
Sanju's Dad Slams Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit...
TELL US: Can Kohli revive his magic in Australia?
TELL US: Can Kohli revive his magic in Australia?
Get away from cricket: Lee's advice to Rohit, Kohli
Get away from cricket: Lee's advice to Rohit, Kohli
Kanguva Review
Kanguva Review
Revealed! 'Hidden history' behind Gambhir-Ponting feud
Revealed! 'Hidden history' behind Gambhir-Ponting feud
UP defers exams, but protests go on; 'miscreants' held
UP defers exams, but protests go on; 'miscreants' held
Kiara, Suhana, Kareena: Three Generations In A Frame!
Kiara, Suhana, Kareena: Three Generations In A Frame!

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
PIX: Kohli, Pant Practice Hard In Perth
PIX: Kohli, Pant Practice Hard In Perth
'Sanju Samson Can Be India's Test Opener'
'Sanju Samson Can Be India's Test Opener'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances