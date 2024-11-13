Kohli, Pant Practice Hard In Perth

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar overlook a training session in Perth on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Photographs: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Team India have touched down in Australia and have begun their grind as they attempt to score a hat-trick of series wins Down Under.

The task is cut out for Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar as they work to inspire the team after having tasted bitter defeat at the hands of the Kiwis at home earlier this month.

Virat Kohli return to Australia, his favourite hunting ground, where he has plundered runs at will. Kohli, who missed three Tests from the 2021-2022 series on paternity leave, was all smiles and animated during the team's first training session in Perth ahead of the opening Test on November 22.

Among others seen in action were Rishabh Pant, one of the architects of India's series victory Down Under the last time around.

The Australia Tests will be baptism by fire for Yashasvi Jaiswal who has accumulated runs by the dozen since his Test debut against the West Indies last year.

'He has got the ability to play in any conditions. I saw him in the Caribbean. Obviously, the pitches in Australia are slightly different, but if you take that sort of strength that you have, you're going to play good cricket in any conditions. I expect him to do well,' cricket legend Brian Lara had said of the 22 year old last month.