EPL PIX: Everton hold Arsenal to draw

April 05, 2025 20:39 IST

IMAGE: Iliman Ndiaye scores the equaliser for Everton from the penalty spot against Arsenal during the English Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Everton did neighbours Liverpool a massive favour by holding title-chasing Arsenal to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park on Saturday when Iliman Ndiaye’s penalty cancelled out a Leandro Trossard opener for the visitors.

Second-placed Arsenal have 62 points from 31 games, 11 behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game at hand when they go to Fulham on Sunday. Everton climb to 14th place with 35 points from their 31 matches, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal took the lead in the 34th minute with the first shot on target in the game as a poor header in midfield allowed Raheem Sterling to race clear and feed Trossard, who took a touch and drilled his shot low into the far right corner.

IMAGE: The dejected Arsenal players. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Everton were awarded a penalty two minutes into the second period when Myles Lewis-Skelly hauled down Jack Harrison in the box and Ndiaye netted his ninth goal of the season in all competitions to leave Arsenal's flagging title hopes in tatters.

"It is a tough one, in general we played well but how we started the second half was not good enough," Trossard told TNT Sports. “We know this is a tough place to come and you need to score the second goal to put the game to bed.

"In the second half we played too much into their game-plan and not enough of ours."

There was a touching moment before kickoff as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta embraced the man he calls his “football father” David Moyes, who had given the former midfielder his introduction to the English game when the Spaniard spent almost seven years at Everton.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli tries to find his way past James Tarkowski and Jake O'Brien of Everton. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

It was a scrappy contest for the most part with neither side able to be at their best, but Arsenal had the better chances and will be disappointed they could not force a second goal.

For Everton it was another point towards safety in the fourth-last game at their famous old stadium before moving to a new home next season.

But it was also a 14th draw of the campaign, more than any other side has managed, including Arsenal, who are now joint second on that list with 11.

 

"It is a great point," Ndiaye said. "We were not good enough in the first half, but we were able to turn things around and everyone came more into it."

Trossard’s goal lit up a tepid opening period devoid of chances, as Arsenal profited from one of the many times Everton gave the ball away cheaply.

But Arsenal switched off early in the second half and twice Everton caught them with long diagonal balls, with teenager Lewis-Skelly caught the wrong side in the second of those, bringing Harrison to the floor.

Arsenal had two free kicks in excellent positions, but Bukayo Saka hit the wall and Declan Rice saw his powerful effort beaten away by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who also made a superb stop from Gabriel Martinelli’s rasping drive.

Source: REUTERS
