News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Ex-NIA chief Sharad Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

Ex-NIA chief Sharad Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

Source: PTI
October 04, 2024 18:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sharad Kumar

IMAGE: Sharad Kumar Kumar is a 1979 batch IPS officer from the Haryana cadre and has had a distinguished career especially as the chief of the National Investigation Agency from 2013 to 2017. Photograph: ANI/X

Retired IPS officer Sharad Kumar, former head of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was named as the new chief of the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit, bringing extensive experience to the role.

Hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the appointment of 68-year-old Kumar was confirmed on October 1. BCCI's ACU head is appointed for a three-year term.

His name was finalised in the BCCI's Annual General Meeting on September 29, a Board source told PTI.

Kumar is a 1979 batch IPS officer from the Haryana cadre and has had a distinguished career especially as the chief of the National Investigation Agency from 2013 to 2017.

He will take over from K K Mishra, also a former Haryana cadre IPS officer, who was appointed last year but did not complete his term due to unspecified reasons.

After serving in the NIA, Kumar was appointed as the Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission from June 2018 to April 2020,

where he also held the interim position of Central Vigilance Commissioner.

 

In his new role, Kumar will play a crucial part in addressing corruption issues, including match-fixing and betting scandals, thereby reinforcing the BCCI's commitment to maintaining integrity of the game.

During his tenure as NIA Director General, Kumar oversaw several high-profile investigations and operations.

Kumar played a pivotal role in enhancing the NIA's capabilities and infrastructure. During his tenure, the NIA investigated several major terror attacks in India, including the Pathankot airbase attack by terrorists of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Kumar's efforts were instrumental in disrupting terror financing networks.

His contribution to law enforcement has been recognised with the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 1996 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 2004.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Should RCB Pick Rohit At IPL Auction?
Should RCB Pick Rohit At IPL Auction?
Will Rohit continue till 2027 World Cup?
Will Rohit continue till 2027 World Cup?
SEE: Gambhir Visits Maa Pitambara Temple
SEE: Gambhir Visits Maa Pitambara Temple
SC refuses to review order on sub-classification of SCs
SC refuses to review order on sub-classification of SCs
Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan
Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan
Govinda Blows A Kiss After Discharge
Govinda Blows A Kiss After Discharge
India's services sector activity slips to 10-month low
India's services sector activity slips to 10-month low

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Ban on right wing groups protesting India-B'desh T20I

Ban on right wing groups protesting India-B'desh T20I

PIX: Rashid Khan's grand wedding takes Kabul by storm

PIX: Rashid Khan's grand wedding takes Kabul by storm

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances