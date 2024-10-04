PIX: Rashid Khan's grand wedding takes Kabul by storm

IMAGE: Rashid Khan poses alongside his brothers at the reception. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Association/X and Afghanistan Atalan/X



Afghanistan's star all-rounder, Rashid Khan, celebrated his grand wedding in Kabul on October 3, 2024. The event, held in Afghanistan's capital, quickly became a viral sensation as videos from the ceremony circulated on social media.

Many of Rashid's national teammates were in attendance, making the occasion even more special for the Afghanistan cricket community.

IMAGE: Members of the Afghan National team pose for a photo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Association/X and Afghanistan Atalan/X

Recognized as one of the best spinners and all-rounders in T20I cricket, Rashid Khan's achievements on the field are remarkable.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan alongside former Afghan captain Nabi. Photograph: BCCI

His recent performances have further cemented his reputation as one of the world’s premier cricketers. In September, Rashid played a key role in Afghanistan’s historic ODI series victory over South Africa, once again demonstrating his extraordinary talent.

IMAGE: The reception was held at the grand Imperial Continental Hotel in Kabul. Photograph: Kind courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Association/X and Afghanistan Atalan/X

With 152 wickets in 93 T20I matches and 190 wickets in 105 ODIs, Rashid's career continues to be a testament to his success and skill.