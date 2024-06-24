England's Chris Jordan makes history with 1st T20I hat-trick

IMAGE: England's Chris Jordan wiped out USA's tail with a hat-trick. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Pacer Chris Jordan reached a significant milestone during the Super Eights match between England and the United States in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The 35-year-old became the first player to take a hat-trick for England in Men's T20Is.

The 19th over highlighted the dominance of the English bowling attack against the US.

Jordan's first wicket of the game came on the first ball of the 19th over, dismissing Corey Anderson for 29 runs. He then completed his hat-trick by taking three consecutive wickets in the third, fourth, and fifth balls of the over, removing Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Jordan spearheaded the English bowling attack, picking up four wickets and conceding just 10 runs in his three-over spell, boasting an economy rate of 3.50.

In the first inning, Jos Buttler-led Team England chose to field after winning the toss, a decision that paid off. The English bowlers dominated from the outset, restricting the US batting lineup to 115 runs.

Nitish Kumar stood out for the US, scoring 30 runs off 24 balls, including one four and two sixes, before Adil Rashid dismissed him in the 11th over. Corey Anderson contributed 29 runs from 28 balls, hitting one six, but his innings ended in the 19th over when he attempted to hit a low full toss from Jordan over long-on, only for Harry Brook to take the catch.

Jordan's impressive figures were supported by Sam Curran and Adil Rashid, who each took two wickets, while Reece Topley and Liam Livingstone claimed one wicket apiece.