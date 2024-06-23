News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Top the Super 8s': Buttler reveals England's strategy

'Top the Super 8s': Buttler reveals England's strategy

Source: PTI
June 23, 2024 23:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jos Buttler

Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/X

England captain Jos Buttler, who played a whirlwind 38-ball 83-run knock, on Sunday said he pressed the accelerator button while chasing a modest 116-run target to give themselves a chance to top the Super Eights Group 2 en route to the semifinals of T20 World Cup.

Pacer Chris Jordan (4/10) grabbed a sensational hat-trick in his birthplace before Buttler's blitzkrieg as England stormed into the semifinals with a 10-wicket mauling of USA.

"We give USA a lot of respect and we talked about if, if we brought our intensity, we would be too good. Once we got in a few overs, we tried to target this side with the wind," Buttler said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Buttler praised leg-spinner Adil Rashid (2/13) and Liam Livinstone (1/24) for their efforts with the ball.

 

"Adil was fantastic and Livi bowled brilliantly in tandem, it's difficult when you are not bowling in one game and then suddenly you bowl 4 overs, credit to him for being ready."

The England skipper also lauded the effort of comeback man Jordan, who mopped up the USA tail by claiming four wickets in five balls, including the hat-trick, in the 19th over as the Americans folded for 115 in 18.5 overs.

"We have great options, today we wanted to bring in CJ (Jordan) to bring depth to our batting and a World Cup hat-trick is a great effort. I have been feeling good all year to be honest."

"I feel I'm hitting the ball well and it's on me to look after my own game, as much as I'm the captain, I'm one of the 11 and I have got to do my job," he said.

USA captain Aaron Jones said it was hard for them in the Super Eights stages but promised to come back stronger in the future.

"Hard game to get to grips to be honest. We did not have a good last two games, something for us to talk about when we go back to USA but that's how it goes. Looking forward to playing more big teams," he said.

"Wicket was a bit sticky, (Adil) Rashid very experienced, very good bowler. Our shot selection was not good, we knew he was the danger man. Something to look into and we definitely will come back harder."

"It's very good for us, this is our first World Cup, lot of people did not think we will be here playing against England, West Indies and the big boys."

"Hopefully this will open the eyes of the American public. We've got a lot of calls and messages of support during this World Cup. I see us getting bigger and better from here," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rashid can finally sleep after avenging Mumbai defeat
Rashid can finally sleep after avenging Mumbai defeat
Khawaja lauds 'inspirational' Afghan win over Aussies
Khawaja lauds 'inspirational' Afghan win over Aussies
Rashid and Co bring small joy to war-torn Afghanistan
Rashid and Co bring small joy to war-torn Afghanistan
NEET-UG row: CBI files FIR, to probe Bihar, Guj cases
NEET-UG row: CBI files FIR, to probe Bihar, Guj cases
Only 813 of 1,563 NEET-UG students appear for retest
Only 813 of 1,563 NEET-UG students appear for retest
T20 WC PIX: Buttler blazes England into semis
T20 WC PIX: Buttler blazes England into semis
Kejriwal moves SC against HC stay on bail order
Kejriwal moves SC against HC stay on bail order

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 WC PIX: Buttler blazes England into semis

T20 WC PIX: Buttler blazes England into semis

'Our journey starts now'

'Our journey starts now'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances