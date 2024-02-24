News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India are missing Kohli, rues Manjrekar on air

India are missing Kohli, rues Manjrekar on air

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 24, 2024 16:11 IST
IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar and Dinesh Karthik said the Indian team is lacking the intensity Virat Kohli brings to the field. Photograph: BCCI

India is staring down the barrel on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. Not only the team, but even former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was also forced to admit on air that the hosts are missing the services of Virat Kohli.

The star Indian batter, who welcome a baby boy on February 15, opted out of the ongoing England series. And Kohli’s absence is not only felt in the wobbly middle-order but also on the field.

 

Joe Root and Ollie Robinson piled on the runs in the morning session of the second day. A frustrated Manjrekar said on air, that India needed Kohli’s intensity.

“Virat Kohli is one of those guys. If the fielders are quiet, he’ll get the crowd to back the players and bring energy.

“When Kohli is out on the field, he gets that intensity going. India are missing him. There’s no one quite like him. He carries that energy,” said Manjrekar.

Dinesh Karthik, who too was in the commentary box alongside Manjrekar, chipped in that Kohli had the knack of getting the crowd behind him.

“(Kohli) Has the uncanny knack of getting the crowd behind him,” said Karthik.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1. But in the ongoing fourth Test, Ben Stokes and company have Rohit Sharma’s men on the ropes in Ranchi.

REDIFF CRICKET
