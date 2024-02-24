4th Test PIX: India recover after losing Rohit early

Images from Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

India were 34 for one at lunch after bowling out England for 353 on the second day of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Saturday.

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (2) early with James Anderson dismissing him.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (27 not out) and Shubman Gill (4 not out) were at the crease during the break with India trailing by 319 runs.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 as England folded for 353 in their first innings.

IMAGE: Joe Root bats. Photograph: BCCI

Resuming at the overnight score of 302 for seven, Root and Ollie Robinson completed their century stand for the eighth wicket to take England forward.

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson and Joe Root put on 102 runs for the eighth wicket. Photograph: BCCI

In the process, Robinson (58 off 96) hit his maiden Test half-century.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ollie Robinson. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) picked up all the three remaining England wickets on day 2.

Debutant Akash Deep (3/83) impressed on the first day, while Mohammed Siraj (2/78) picked up two wickets.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.