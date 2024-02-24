News
What's Behind Root's Pinky Celebration?

What's Behind Root's Pinky Celebration?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 24, 2024 10:10 IST
Joe Root

Joe Root's subdued yet impactful celebration after scoring a century in the fourth Test against India in Ranchi on Friday, February 23, 2024, didn't go unnoticed.

A peculiar pinky finger gesture towards the England team dugout, reciprocated by Captain Ben Stokes, sparked curiosity among cricket enthusiasts.

 

This isn't the first time Root has made this gesture; it dates back to July 2022 when he, along with Stokes, paid tribute to their Head Coach Brendon McCullum's love for Elvis Presley, the late music legend.

Ben Stokes

McCullum, inspired by the King Of Rock, encouraged the team to be 'rock stars' on the field.

Root's celebration was a nod to that vibrant spirit instilled by their coach.

