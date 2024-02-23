'Maan Gaye Akash Deep'

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates on taking his maiden Test wicket, having Ben Duckett caught behind. Photograph: BCCI

Akash Deep, India's latest debutant, put on an exhibition of clever bowling in his opening spell on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Ranchi to rock the England batting.

The 27-year-old right-arm seamer impressed immediately, sending Opener Zak Crawley's off-stump cartwheeling in his second over though the celebrations for his maiden Test wicket were cut short when the no-ball siren went off.

The seamer soon got over that disappointment by striking twice in three balls. Akash dismissed Ben Duckett caught behind for 11 with an angled delivery that prompted a tentative prod from the opener.

Two balls later, Ollie Pope stepped out but was rapped on his pad. The England vice captain was initially adjudged not out, but India reviewed the decision and had him dismissed lbw.

Crawley went after Mohammed Siraj, hitting the bowler for three fours in a row and following that up with a huge six.

Enter Akash, who ended Crawley's run-a-ball 42 by hitting the top of his off-stump.

