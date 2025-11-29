HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
England pacer Wood likely to miss second Ashes Test

November 29, 2025 18:01 IST

Mark Wood

IMAGE: Mark Wood, who played his first Test since August 2024 in Perth last week, bowled 11 overs across both innings but failed to pick a single wicket. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England pacer Mark Wood is likely to miss next week's second Ashes Test against Australia due to a sore left knee, media reports said on Saturday.

Wood, who was out for nine months when he underwent surgery for an injury on the same knee, played his first Test since August 2024 in Perth last week, bowling 11 overs across both innings and taking no wickets as England suffered a swift eight-wicket

loss inside two days.

The 35-year-old told Fox Cricket during the first Test that he would definitely not play all five matches in the Ashes series.

 

"I think it just depends. I think just review it after every game," Wood said.

The second Test, a pink-ball affair, begins in Brisbane on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
