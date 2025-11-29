HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'What Made Dhoni, Kohli Great Test Captains'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 29, 2025 17:11 IST

Virat Kohli with Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni made the players feel comfortable by backing them, while Virat Kohli's aggression and uncompromising standards proved vital in moments of crisis. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif offered a sharp insight into what truly set Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli apart as Test captains, especially in home conditions.

India suffered a 2-0 series sweep at the hands of South Africa -- their second home whitewash under head coach Gautam Gambhir after the 3-0 thrashing against New Zealand last year.

Kaif, who played 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, believes Dhoni made the players feel comfortable by backing them, while Kohli's aggression and uncompromising standards proved vital in moments of crisis.

Dhoni captained Team India in 30 Test matches, winning 21 of them. He is also the second most successful Indian skipper in home Tests.

'Do you know why Dhoni and Virat Kohli became such great captains? Dhoni first backed the players,

created an environment where the players felt comfortable, and then backed them. He had such deep knowledge of reading the back that he built his team accordingly,' Kaif posted on X.

'He used (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja, and even Pragyan (Ojha), and all of them took wickets. When Dhoni captained the Indian team, there was a presence which gave a big advantage."

Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain at home, having led India to 24 wins from 31 matches. Kaif highlighted Kohli's ability to keep the core intact, which was crucial in his success as India captain.

 

'Virat Kohli went one step ahead of Dhoni. His aggression comes out when the team is in trouble or stuck. Kohli told his bowlers, If you want to play, then you have to take 20 wickets; else, don't come to the ground. You know, Kohli has lost two Test matches at home he captained in 31 Test matches. Kohli believed in keeping the core intact,' said Kaif.

'South Africa came earlier when Kohli was the captain. They lost so badly. Virat used his fast bowlers and also backed the spinners after assessing the opposition team. This was his speciality, which is why both Kohli and Dhoni became such great captains.'

