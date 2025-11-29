HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Stokes shrugs off 'arrogant' jibe ahead of second Ashes Test

Stokes shrugs off 'arrogant' jibe ahead of second Ashes Test

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 29, 2025 10:04 IST

x

'We'll take the rough with the smooth. (I'm) okay with words like rubbish, but arrogant? 

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England have not won an Ashes series after losing the first Test since the 1950s and Ben Stokes goes into the day-night second Test in Brisbane next week insisting the team will stick to its attacking principles. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes dismissed claims his team was "arrogant" following their capitulation in the first Ashes Test against Australia in Perth last week as preparations for the second game in the five-match series continued on Saturday.

Stokes's team will face the Australians in Brisbane from Thursday, having suffered an eight-wicket defeat inside two days in the highly anticipated opener to the series, with the manner of the defeat prompting widespread criticism.

"Call us rubbish, call us whatever you want," said Stokes. "We didn't have the Test match that we wanted but we were great in passages of that game.

"I think arrogant might be a little bit too far but that's okay. We'll take the rough with the smooth. (I'm) okay with words like rubbish, but arrogant? Sometimes you're like, 'I'm not so sure about that one'."

 

England have not won an Ashes series in Australia after losing the first Test since the 1950s and will go into the day-night Test in Brisbane with Stokes insisting the team will stick to their attacking principles despite the result in Perth.

"We did some amazing things throughout that Test match," said Stokes. "There were moments in that game where we could've been a lot better to help us gain even more of an advantage than we did have. And we know that and we understand that.

"Could we have been better executing what we wanted to do? Definitely. But again, we've got a mindset of playing the game which is looking to put the opposition under pressure but also trying to absorb that.

"That's what the key for the rest of the tour is, making sure we stay true to our belief of how we play our cricket, but also we do know that we could have been a lot better in certain areas."

Stokes and his teammates arrived in Brisbane on Wednesday and the all-rounder is expecting a different challenge in the hot and humid conditions in Queensland for the pink-ball Test.

"I feel like it's going to be much harder physically than the conditions in Perth," he said. "We've got an understanding of what it's going to be like in Brisbane.

"It's going to be tough, it's going to be hard but that's why it's called Test cricket."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit on cusp of joining elite list of Indian batters
Rohit on cusp of joining elite list of Indian batters
Ashes: Toss key factor in Brisbane with pink ball
Ashes: Toss key factor in Brisbane with pink ball
Rahul Or Pant? India Face Tricky ODI Selection Dilemma
Rahul Or Pant? India Face Tricky ODI Selection Dilemma
Embattled India look to regroup vs buoyant SA
Embattled India look to regroup vs buoyant SA
Will Gill Be Fit For South Africa T20Is?
Will Gill Be Fit For South Africa T20Is?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paya

webstory image 3

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

VIDEOS

India begins Sudarshan Chakra mission A multi-layered air defence system says Defence Secy1:29

India begins Sudarshan Chakra mission A multi-layered air...

Ex-Nepal Minister calls for better India ties amid controversy over new NPR 100 notes map update3:32

Ex-Nepal Minister calls for better India ties amid...

Rs 4,500 crore to be invested to upgrade Mohali s Semi-Conductor Lab Ashwini Vaishnaw2:24

Rs 4,500 crore to be invested to upgrade Mohali s...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO