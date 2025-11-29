'It Doesn't Matter If It's T10, T20, T5'

'I just enjoy it. So when I step onto the field, I don't think anything else. I just want to make the maximum of the moment.'

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla at a press conference in Abu Dhabi. All photographs: K R Nayar

Leg spinner Piyush Chawla once again demonstrated that talent polished with relentless hard work, unwavering determination, and a deep, lifelong love for the game, never fades.

Playing for Ajman Titans in the Abu Dhabi T10, the 36 year old delivered a performance that sparkled with class and composure, bagging him the Player of the Match award.

He steered his team to an emphatic 34-run victory with a miserly, match-winning spell of 3 for 11.

When asked what keeps him going after so many years in cricket, his reply wasn't wrapped in mystery like his unplayable deliveries but was simple and straight from the heart. "I just love this game," he said with a smile that reflected his inner contentment.

"I never thought that this would be my profession and if things don't work out for me, it would be the end of the world. I love this game and I enjoy each and every moment of the game."

And true to his words, he rose to the challenge when his team needed him the most, defending a modest 105 for 7 and helping stop Vista Riders at 71 for 7.

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla playing for Ajman Titans in the Abu Dhabi T10.

For Chawla, cricket has been a never-ending journey of joy. Even after his international days -- which began early when he became the second youngest Indian debutant after Sachin Tendulkar at just 16 -- his passion has only grown stronger.

"I started playing cricket when I was ten years old and ever since, I have loved this game. I am still going strong because I love the game," he said, making it clear that his energy springs from pure enjoyment from cricket.

Chawla's motto mirrors his uncomplicated approach to life. Not as tricky as the turn he extracts from the pitch, but beautifully straightforward: "Play and be happy."

Perhaps it is this very philosophy that saw him feature in two of India's greatest cricketing triumphs -- the historic 2007 T20 World Cup win and the iconic 2011 World Cup victory.

Chawla carried that same joy, enthusiasm, and passion into the Ajman Titans' clash against Vista Riders, once again emerging as the man of the moment.

"It is not easy to bowl in this (T10) format. For someone like me who loves the game, it does not matter if it is T10, T20, or T5 -- I just enjoy it. So when I step onto the field, I don't think anything else. I just want to make the maximum of the moment," says Chawla, who has claimed 192 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla wears the Ajman Titans jersey with pride.

Giving his best is second nature to him, and T10 has been no exception.

"T10 is just my second tournament. I played in Canada before this event. Canada was a different ball game with a 40-yard boundary, but I am just enjoying any form of cricket." His excitement for the sport glowed in every word.

Nicknamed 'Paras', he is known for his radiant smile, which he carries with him as he walks through the hotel lobby greeting everyone with humility that endears him to all.

Team-mates, opponents, and fans alike admire him for the gentleman cricketer he is. Even now, with years of experience behind him, he remains a student of the game.

"Growing up playing under Sachin (Tendulkar) bhai and Rahul (Dravid) bhai -- all those legends -- the way they used to play the spinners, it was really tough to bowl against them.

"You really need to plan well to get them out. And getting them out felt like you had won the world," he said, his eyes lighting up at those memories.

Chawla first caught the selectors' attention as a 16 year old in the 2005-2006 Challenger Trophy when he bowled Tendulkar with a googly, and in the same tournament he dismissed Yuvraj Singh and M S Dhoni -- moments that announced his arrival.

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla with his Ajman Titans team-mates.

Explaining how he planned his magic against Vista Riders, he said: "The wicket was a bit on the slower side, not one to play the big shots on. So only the one pitched underneath the bat is easy to hit."

"I made up my mind that I needed to bowl nothing up to the batter. I just needed to pull that length a bit back and let them play off the back foot. Also, there was not much bounce and the pitch was gripping."

Years of experience has given him the wisdom to adjust instantly. "Today there was something for the bowlers. It was a bit sticky and the ball was holding on to the pitch. It wasn't easy to hit the big shots."

"Our batters made good use of the new ball to give a good start because once the ball gets older, it becomes difficult to hit those big shots. So when we went in to bowl, we had a clear plan -- bowl into the wicket and nothing up to the batters."

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla with K R Nayar.

Chawla also expressed his admiration for the rising talent in the UAE. "There are quite a few good cricketers in the UAE who have done very well. Haider Ali, who is in our team, is a good prospect. He has control and the right ability as a spinner. There are other bowlers who have done well too, but Haider looks very good."

When he returned to the hotel after the game, he was greeted warmly by everyone. He acknowledged every compliment with a handshake and a smile.

After speaking to him, it became evident that all the glory he receives is simply the natural outcome of his life philosophy -- play with joy, stay humble, and love the game with all your heart.

