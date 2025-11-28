'Emotional Coach Isn't A Good Thing'

IMAGE: Pressure is mounting on Head Coach Gautam Gambhir as India have now lost two Test series at home in a span of 12 months. Photograph: BCCI

India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has come under severe scrutiny after India's loss in the two Test series against South Africa on Wednesday.

This was the second time in 12 months that India were whitewashed at home -- they were swept by New Zealand in a three-match Test series last year,

Gambhir has been panned for his coaching style and flawed team selections.

South African cricket legend A B de Villiers has now weighed in on Gambhir's coaching style.

'I absolutely love playing under Gary Kirsten; he's a former player and similar to Gautam Gambhir. Some players might find confidence and feel comfortable with a former player being there, a great of the game and find some extra inspiration to put extra yards for the team and for the coach,' AB explained.

'I don't know what GG is like when it comes to leadership. I've known him as an emotional player and if that is the case in the change room, generally an emotional coach is not a good thing to have,' AB said on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel.

'But it's not to say he's that kind of a coach and the kind of leader behind the scenes. There's no right and wrong. Some players will feel comfortable with a former player. Some players will be comfortable with a coach that's never played the game before but he's got a lot of years of experience of coaching the game.'