England announces squad for ODI series against Australia

IMAGE: Jason Roy of England plays a shot during the 3rd Vitality IT20 match between England and South Africa. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Opening veteran Jason Roy made a return to the national side as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia on Tuesday, which will start from November 17 onwards.

"England Men's selection panel have named a 15-strong squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting in November," said ECB in a statement. From the current ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad, 11 players will remain in Australia as the series gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday 17 November.

Seam bowler Olly Stone, who will join Nottinghamshire from November 1, will be looking to add to his four ODI caps, having last played for England in this format in October 2018 against Sri Lanka.

Hampshire batter James Vince returns to the squad, having last played in July 2021 at Edgbaston against Pakistan.

Kent middle-order batter Sam Billings has also been recalled and will be looking to add to his 25 ODI caps.

The three-match series will be played over six days, with matches in Adelaide, Sydney and finishing in Melbourne on November 22.

England versus Australia Men's ODI Series Schedule:

First ODI: Thursday, November 17, 2022 (1.50 pm local)

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Second ODI: Saturday, November 19, 2022 (2.20 pm local)

Venue: SCG, Sydney

Third ODI: Tuesday, November 22, 2022 (2.20 pm local)

Venue: Melbourne