Sindhu, Prannoy gain a spot in latest BWF rankings

IMAGE: PV Sindhu takes a selfie with fans after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and Thomas Cup winner HS Prannoy gained a spot each to reach the 5th and 12th positions in women's and men's singles world rankings, released on Tuesday.

Sindhu, who has not played any tournament due to an ankle injury, since winning the gold in the Commonwealth Games in August, possesses 87218 points from 26 tournaments.

A former world no. 2, Sindhu has regained her place in the top 5 after three years. The former world champion from Hyderabad resumed her training on Monday after recovering from the injury.

In the men's singles, Prannoy continued his ascendency after a pre-quarterfinal finish at the Denmark Open Super 750. The 30-year-old, who is ranked number one in the Race to Guangzhou ranking, has 64,330 points from 26 tournaments.

CWG champion Lakshya Sen and CWG bronze medallist Kidambi Srikanth remained static at numbers 8 and 11.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who also claimed a maiden gold in Birmingham, too held on to their number 8 rankings in the men's doubles.

The pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila jumped two places to grab the 19th spot.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and the mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto achieved a new career-high ranking of 27 and 29 respectively.

However, the women's doubles combination of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy dropped to 24th, while two-time CWG gold medallist Saina Nehwal slipped a place to 33rd in the women's singles rankings.