Gilchrist, Ponting say Australia need a heart to heart

IMAGE: Australian Former Cricketer Adam Gilchrist autographs bats for young cricketers. Photograph: Ani Photo

As Australia suffered a defeat in their opening T20 World Cup match with New Zealand, Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist weighed in on what the hosts need to do to stay alive in their campaign.

The two were both a part of Australia's successful 1999 Cricket World Cup campaign, which saw the Aussies struggle early on and lose their first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively.

"It's not the ideal situation the Australians find themselves in, a lot to think about, a lot to ponder on that opening performance, and it's win at all costs to stay alive," ICC quoted Gilchrist as saying.

"We had a very big open heart-to-heart meeting (in 1999), there'd been a bit of build-up at that time, and it came to a head where we had to really identify a few issues, a few things off-field out within the team dynamic," he added.

Gilchrist emphasised the need to sit down and make sure there is nothing left unsaid that could assist the team because he believes the side of 2022 now has its own situation to cope with.

"Honesty: I guess that's the key thing, making sure if there are any little off-field issues, of which there are a few now for the Australians, they've got a bit to identify and work it out. And maybe it's not affecting them at all, but they just need to make sure they have clear heads as they lead into this next game," he said.

When questioned about how Australia will carry out their strategies on the field against Sri Lanka at Perth Stadium on Tuesday, Ponting said the quick bowling artillery must make the most of the local circumstances.

"I think it's fair to say that the Sri Lankans probably can expect their fair share of shorter-pitched balls over there. It's a very lively wicket there, we know that, the bounce there is probably unlike everywhere else in the world. Maybe if you go across the road to the WACA, where it's been that way for 50 or 60 years," Ponting noted.