HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Edwards to lead Netherlands at T20 World Cup

Edwards to lead Netherlands at T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2026 00:24 IST

x

Scott Edwards is known to have a sharp cricketing brain. The Nethrerlands are pooled in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Namibia and USA

IMAGE: Scott Edwards is known to have a sharp cricketing brain. The Nethrerlands are pooled in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Namibia and USA. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dutch Players' Association/X

Scott Edwards will lead the Netherlands in next month's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka as the Dutch named an experienced 15-member squad on Monday.

The squad features a host of seasoned players including Roelof van der Merwe, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet and 34-year-old all-rounder Colin Ackermann.

Highlighting the rich experience within his outfit, head coach Ryan Cook said, "With experience in the past few World Cups, having played against all of the teams in our group recently and having exposure to the conditions in Sri Lanka and India, we are confident in our preparations over the past few months."

 

"Players and staff have been working hard and making many sacrifices to put the team in a great position to succeed in the tournament.

"Our squad has depth and variety in options which we feel will be effective against the opposition and in these conditions as well experience which will be important as we look to advance through the group stages."

The Netherlands are pooled in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, USA and defending champions India.

The Dutch had sealed their qualification for the tournament via the Europe Qualifiers, alongside Italy.

This will be their seventh appearance in the tournament, their first having come in the 2009 edition, where they stunned hosts England in the opening game.

The Edwards-led side will kickstart their campaign against Pakistan on February 7 in Colombo.

The Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Kohli bats in ODIs like it's Delhi local league'
'Kohli bats in ODIs like it's Delhi local league'
'It's A Lie': ICC Denies B'desh's Claims Over WC Security
'It's A Lie': ICC Denies B'desh's Claims Over WC Security
All 14 ISL clubs give written nod for Feb 14 start
All 14 ISL clubs give written nod for Feb 14 start
'Often Misunderstood' Rahul Makes the Difference
'Often Misunderstood' Rahul Makes the Difference
Shikhar Dhawan Begins New Innings, Gets Engaged
Shikhar Dhawan Begins New Innings, Gets Engaged

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Wife Martha Aley and Daughter Bid Tearful Farewell to Prashant Tamang4:27

Wife Martha Aley and Daughter Bid Tearful Farewell to...

PM Modi, German Chancellor fly kites5:30

PM Modi, German Chancellor fly kites

Shakti Kapoor's Swag Steals the Show, Fans Are Amazed!1:01

Shakti Kapoor's Swag Steals the Show, Fans Are Amazed!

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO