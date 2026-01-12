Shikhar Dhawan Begins New Innings, Gets Engaged

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with girlfriend Sophie. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has entered a new chapter off the field, announcing his engagement to girlfriend Sophie.

The 39-year-old shared the news on social media on Monday, posting a picture from the intimate ceremony along with a heartfelt message that reflected both gratitude and optimism.

‘From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever,’ Dhawan wrote, signing off jointly with Sophie.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan shared the post of his engagement with girlfriend Sophie on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

The couple had first drawn public attention when they were spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025. A few months later, in May, Dhawan made the relationship Instagram-official, confirming what had already become a talking point among fans.

According to reports, the couple is expected to tie the knot next month.

For Dhawan, this marks a fresh beginning in his personal life. The former India batter was earlier married to Aesha Mukerji, with whom he has a son, Zorawar.