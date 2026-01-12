'Kohli bats in ODIs like it's Delhi local league'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli struck a fluent 93 off 91 balls against New Zealand in the first ODI at Vadodara on Sunday. Photograph: ISL/X

Virat Kohli is batting like a man unburdened by numbers, milestones or timelines, and former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes that is precisely what makes him so dangerous right now.

Hailing Kohli’s sizzling run in ODI cricket, Kaif remarked that the batting great approaches the format 'as if playing a Delhi local league', a compliment that neatly captures the ease, freedom and authority with which Kohli has gone about his business in recent weeks.

Runs have flowed effortlessly from Kohli’s bat yet again. His fluent 93 off 91 balls against New Zealand in the first ODI at Vadodara on Sunday marked his seventh successive fifty-plus score. With two matches still to come in the series, the only question fans are asking is whether those fifties will soon turn into hundreds.

What stands out in Kohli’s current run is the balance -- the familiar, calculated ODI template remains intact, but there is also a noticeable willingness to take calculated risks. Boundaries and sixes are coming more freely, the footwork is lighter, and the strokeplay more expressive, without ever looking reckless.

Kaif summed it up perfectly in a post on X: 'Virat Kohli plays ODIs like he is playing Delhi local league. Looks relaxed, jokes with mates, always has a smile on his face. Takes a hard look at bowlers, plays aggressively but shows patience. If he continues like this, remains motivated, he can keep playing for India for the next 5-6 years.'

The praise is telling, especially considering where Kohli stood just months ago. After retiring from Test cricket in May, he returned to the ODI side during the Australia tour in October. Two successive ducks and some rusty movement quickly sparked debate over his future in the format, particularly with limited ODIs on the calendar and the 2027 World Cup still some distance away.

Then came the turnaround. Starting with a reassuring 74 not out in Sydney, Kohli has since piled on 677 runs in seven innings at a staggering average of 135.4, including three centuries and four fifties. The revival has been emphatic.

The confidence carried into domestic cricket too. On his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years, Kohli struck 131 and 77 for Delhi, underlining that the hunger remains undimmed.

Against New Zealand, the numbers kept tumbling. Kohli crossed the 28,000-run mark in international cricket and overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer across formats. In 557 matches, he now has 28,068 runs at an average of 52.66, embellished by 84 centuries.