'It's A Lie': ICC Denies Bangladesh's Claims Over T20 WC Security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 12, 2026 20:34 IST

'There has been an internal communication from ICC to BCB with regards to security in India. But what Asif Nazrul said is a complete lie.'

As per the existing fixtures, Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai.

IMAGE: As per the existing fixtures, Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul on Monday claimed that the ICC has acknowledged his country's specific security concerns on travelling to India for the T20 World Cup but the game's global governing body termed his assertion "a complete lie".

Bangladesh have expressed reluctance to tour India for the tournament, scheduled to begin on February 7, and have sought to shift their matches to co-host Sri Lanka citing security concerns. This was after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the IPL on instructions of the BCCI which cited unspecified "developments' as the reason.

 

"I need to inform you that the security team of the ICC and those in charge of security have sent a letter (to BCB). In that letter, it has been said that three things will increase the security threat to the Bangladesh team," Nazrul said during a press conference in Dhaka, according to local newspaper Daily Star.

"One is if Mustafizur (Rahman) is included in the Bangladesh team. Two, if the supporters of the Bangladesh team walk around wearing the national jersey of Bangladesh. And the third is that the security threat of the Bangladesh team will increase as the (Bangladesh) elections approach," he added.

However, the ICC, while admitting to have contacted the BCB, denied Nazrul's claims that it has accepted Bangladesh's listed concerns.

"There has been an internal communication from ICC to BCB with regards to security in India. But what Asif Nazrul said is a complete lie. ICC's communication never mentions that Mustafizur's selection will be an issue.

"It's complete falsehood...There is no such advisory in formal communication," an ICC source told PTI.

The upcoming T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8 across venues in India and Sri Lanka.

The BCB's apprehensions followed the release of Mustafizur from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

As per the existing fixtures, Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai.

Following Mustafizur's removal form the KKR franchise, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country.

However, former captain Tamim Iqbal and current Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have cautioned against a hard-line approach on the matter with the former saying that the decisions taken today would have repercussions 10 years down the line.

Shanto has voiced the psychological stress that the players are feeling at the prospect of missing a World Cup. However, Nazrul has taken an unyielding position and stated that Bangladesh will not budge from its demand.

