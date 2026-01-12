'Often Misunderstood' Rahul Makes the Difference, Says Pathan

IMAGE: KL Rahul scored a measured 29 off 21 balls as he helped steer India to victory in the opening ODI against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has come out in strong defence of KL Rahul’s batting position, hailing the right-hander’s composure and clarity under pressure during India’s thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI.

Rahul once again underlined his value in a tense chase, calmly steering India home with a measured unbeaten 29 off 21 balls in Vadodara on Sunday. With the target looming and the pressure mounting, Rahul finished the game in style, cracking two fours and a towering six off debutant pacer Kristian Clarke in the 49th over.

Pathan said Rahul is often misunderstood for batting lower down the order, but stressed that modern ODI conditions demand a technically sound batter in the latter stages, especially once the ball begins to reverse.

"When KL Rahul bats, people often ask why he is batting so low. But we need to keep in mind that the rule has now changed because the ball reverses slightly after the 34th over. If the ball doesn't reverse, it becomes slow. In those situations, a technically correct batter makes a difference," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

He pointed out that while other batters appeared unsettled, Rahul remained in complete control, rotating the strike and waiting for the right moment to attack.

"Other batters were getting slightly troubled in the first ODI, but Rahul was well in control. Rahul showed what his approach was when he kept taking singles. It was predicted he would target the 49th over and he sealed the game with two fours, followed by a six," Pathan added.

Pathan also lauded young Harshit Rana’s all-round contribution, insisting the pacer is earning his place purely on merit.

"Harshit Rana’s contribution was equally crucial. The way Rana has been batting and bowling, people should now realise that he is being picked based on his talent. This was the most important knock of his career. India might have found it difficult if that 37-run stand wouldn’t come," he said.

Rana made an immediate impact with the ball, dismissing both New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, before playing a vital cameo under pressure. His 29 off 23 balls, laced with two fours and a six, eased the burden on Rahul during a tricky phase of the chase.

India appeared to lose momentum after Virat Kohli fell for a fluent 93, but Rahul’s calm presence, supported by Washington Sundar, ensured the hosts crossed the 300-run mark in the penultimate over to take a 1–0 lead in the three-match series.