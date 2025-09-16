HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED summons ex-cricketer Uthappa in money laundering case

ED summons ex-cricketer Uthappa in money laundering case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 16, 2025 11:56 IST

Robin Uthappa

IMAGE: Fomer India and IPL cricketer Robin Uthappa. Photograph: BCCI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketer Robin Uthappa for questioning on September 22 in an alleged illegal online betting app linked money laundering case, sources said Tuesday.

 

Uthappa, 39, has been asked to get recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, the sources said.

He has been asked to depose on September 22, they said.

He is the third former Indian cricketer to be summoned in this case, with the federal probe agency having questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan over the last few weeks.

The ED also recorded the statement of former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty in this case on Monday.

Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday on his scheduled summons in the case, while actor Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, is yet to appear on her given date for Tuesday, the sources said.

The probe pertains to alleged illegal betting apps that are stated to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

According to the company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand's customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company's website and app available in 70 languages, according to the company.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
