Nissanka reaches milestone as SL seal Super 4 spot

Nissanka reaches milestone as SL seal Super 4 spot

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 16, 2025 09:31 IST

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka bats en route his half-century against Hong Kong during their Asia Cup Group B match in Dubai on Monday

IMAGE: Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka bats en route his half-century against Hong Kong during their Asia Cup Group B match in Dubai on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka continued his fine run in T20Is with a match-winning half-century during his side's Asia Cup Group B match against Hong Kong in Dubai on Monday.

During the run-chase of 150, Nissanka scored a solid 68 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 154.55.

 

This was Nissanka's 17th fifty-plus score in T20Is and he has now leapfrogged Kusal Mendis (16) and Kusal Perera (15) to have the most fifty-plus scores in the format for Sri Lanka.

Nissanka Sri Lanka's third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 2,068 runs in 70 matches and 69 innings at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 124.22, with best score of 90.

Perera (2,159 runs in 84 matches) and Mendis (2,090 runs in 86 matches), are an arm's distance away before he tops the most run-getters list in the format for Lanka.

This year in T20Is, Nissanka has scored 348 runs in nine innings at an average of 38.86, with a strike rate of 148.71 and three fifties, including a best score of 68.

With 118 runs in two matches at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of over 151, including two fifties, Nissanka is the top run-getter in Asia Cup 2025 so far.

With this win, Sri Lanka tops Group B with two wins in two matches, while Hong Kong is out of the competition having lost three in three matches.

