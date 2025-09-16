HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shahid Afridi Slams Son-In-Law Shaheen

September 16, 2025 10:57 IST

'I don't want runs from Shaheen, I want bowling from Shaheen.'

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi went wicketless and gave 23 runs in 2 overs during the Asia Cup Group A match against India in Dubai on Sunday

IMAGE: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi went wicketless and gave 23 runs in 2 overs during the Asia Cup match against India in Dubai on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

India outplayed Pakistan in their Asia Cup game in Dubai on Sunday, winning by seven wickets. Now former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has come down heavily on the team for their dismal outing.

Afridi was particularly scathing on son-in-law Shaheen Afridi who went wicketless in the marquee match, leaking 23 runs in 2 overs.

Shaheen contributed with the bat, scoring 33 runs off 16 balls to help Pakistan go past the 100 run mark while batting first. But Afridi senior was unimpressed.

'Thankfully, Shaheen scored some runs, which helped our team to go past the 100 run mark. But I don't want runs from Shaheen, I want bowling from Shaheen, I don't want bowling from Sam Ayub, I want runs from him,' Shahid Afridi told Samaa TV.

'Shaheen should understand that his role is to swing the new ball and he should know how to take wickets by moving the ball forward. He should focus on his game plan.'

'Shaheen should play mind games, he can take wickets in the beginning. I would like him to win the match for Pakistan with his bowling,' the father-in-law said.

