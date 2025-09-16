HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's Velkumar scripts history with World Skating gold

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
September 16, 2025 10:04 IST

Anandkumar Velkumar finished at the top of the podium in the senior men's 1,000 m sprint with a time of 1:24.924.

IMAGE: Anandkumar Velkumar finished at the top of the podium in the senior men's 1,000 m sprint with a time of 1:24.924. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar made history, securing the nation its first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships in China on Monday.

The 22-year-old skater won the top prize in senior men's 1,000 m sprint with a time of 1:24.924.

The triumph just came days after Velkumar had secured a historic bronze in the 500 m sprint event in the same championship event at Beidaihe, clocking 43.072s to claim India's first senior world championship medal.

 

The icing on the cake for India was some additional success in junior competition, with youngster Krish Sharma securing a 1,000 m sprint gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Velkumar for his efforts.

Modi tweeted on X, 'Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men's 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India's first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours.'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2019-21, also hailed Anandkumar for his historic triumph, posting, 'What a glorious moment for Indian sports! Anandkumar Velkumar clinches Gold in the 1000m Sprint at the Speed Skating World Championship 2025, becoming the first-ever Indian World Champion in the sport. Proud of you, Champ!'

The Speed Skating World Championships started in Beidaihe on September 13 and will continue until September 21.

