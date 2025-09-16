HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Golden homecoming for Jaismine after world triumph

Golden homecoming for Jaismine after world triumph

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read
Share:

September 16, 2025 11:11 IST

India's World Boxing champion Jaismine Lamboria returned home to a warm reception in New Delhi on Tuesday morning

IMAGE: India's World Boxing champion Jaismine Lamboria returned home to a warm reception in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

World champion boxer Jaismine Lamboria returned home to a warm welcome amid beating dhols in New Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Nupur Sheoran, who won silver in the 80+kg also returned home to much fan fare after Indian boxers stole the limelight at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, that ended on Sunday.

 

 

SEE: India's World champion Jaismine Lamboria praises Indian team's performance at World Boxing Championships. VIDEO: ANI/X

'India's performance in the World Boxing Championship was very good, we have won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal... it feels very good, I'm very happy...' gold medallist Jaismine said.

 

SEE: Nupur Sheoran, next time I'll bring gold. Photograph: ANI/X

Capping off a stupendous campaign that saw her dominate all her rivals, Jaismine outclassed Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the 57kg summit clash late on Saturday night, prevailing 4-1 on the judges' scorecards (30-27 29-28 30-27 28-29 29-28).

Minakshi followed suit a day later on Sunday, by out-punching Paris Olympics bronze medallist Kazakshtan's Nazym Kyzaibay with the same margin in the 48kg summit clash.

Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) and the seasoned Pooja Rani (80kg) signed off with silver and bronze medals respectively in non-Olympic weight categories.

Jaismine and Minakshi joined an illustrious list of Indian world champions featuring six-time winner Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), two-time winner Nikhat Zareen (2022 and 2023), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006), Nitu Ghanghas (2023), Lovlina Borgohain (2023) and Saweety Boora (2023).

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Historic for India! Jaismine, Minakshi crowned world champs
Historic for India! Jaismine, Minakshi crowned world champs
SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters
SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters
Velkumar bags historic gold at Speed Skating Worlds
Velkumar bags historic gold at Speed Skating Worlds
Nissanka reaches milestone as SL seal Super 4 spot
Nissanka reaches milestone as SL seal Super 4 spot
Wassan on India-Pak row: 'We don't like you at all'
Wassan on India-Pak row: 'We don't like you at all'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top 5 OTT Actors

webstory image 2

How Many Heads Of State Have Changed?

webstory image 3

Which 7 Countries Watch The Most TV?

VIDEOS

'Next Time, I'll Bring Gold for India': Nupur Sheoran After Silver Win1:26

'Next Time, I'll Bring Gold for India': Nupur Sheoran...

Kajol, Twinkle Reveal Why They Are Hosting Talk Show 'Two Much'5:58

Kajol, Twinkle Reveal Why They Are Hosting Talk Show 'Two...

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's Whisper2:59

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV