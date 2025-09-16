Golden homecoming for Jaismine after world triumph

IMAGE: India's World Boxing champion Jaismine Lamboria returned home to a warm reception in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

World champion boxer Jaismine Lamboria returned home to a warm welcome amid beating dhols in New Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Nupur Sheoran, who won silver in the 80+kg also returned home to much fan fare after Indian boxers stole the limelight at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, that ended on Sunday.

SEE: India's World champion Jaismine Lamboria praises Indian team's performance at World Boxing Championships. VIDEO: ANI/X

'India's performance in the World Boxing Championship was very good, we have won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal... it feels very good, I'm very happy...' gold medallist Jaismine said.

SEE: Nupur Sheoran, next time I'll bring gold. Photograph: ANI/X

Capping off a stupendous campaign that saw her dominate all her rivals, Jaismine outclassed Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the 57kg summit clash late on Saturday night, prevailing 4-1 on the judges' scorecards (30-27 29-28 30-27 28-29 29-28).

Minakshi followed suit a day later on Sunday, by out-punching Paris Olympics bronze medallist Kazakshtan's Nazym Kyzaibay with the same margin in the 48kg summit clash.

Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) and the seasoned Pooja Rani (80kg) signed off with silver and bronze medals respectively in non-Olympic weight categories.

Jaismine and Minakshi joined an illustrious list of Indian world champions featuring six-time winner Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), two-time winner Nikhat Zareen (2022 and 2023), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006), Nitu Ghanghas (2023), Lovlina Borgohain (2023) and Saweety Boora (2023).