How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters

'You told me to give revs on the ball. I decided to give the ball some spin and get some bounce. Because of that, I got three wickets, you got two.'

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav helped script India's win over Pakistan with their clinical bowling in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav hailed each other's performances in the Asia Cup game against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Axar, who took 2/18 in his four overs and then took a fine catch to dismiss Hassan Nawaz for a single digit score, won the 'Impact Player of the Match' award in the dressing room for his performance.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the team's training assistant Nuwan Senevirathne gave Axar the medal, calling him 'silent and effective in all three departments'.

Speaking in the video after the match, Axar hailed 'Player of the Match' Kuldeep Yadav for his match-winning spell of 3/18 in four overs.

'Donno match mein Kuldeep, Kuldeep bhai hi dikh rahe hai (It's Kuldeep shining in two matches),' Axar told Kuldeep, referring to his 'Player of the Match' winning four wicket haul against the UAE in India's opening match.

'I ticked those numbers (during the England tour while training and practising; he didn't play a single Test). I hoped that I got play in the Asia Cup because conditions were suitable for me. But it is also important to stay in the rhythm and execute things well,' Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep thanked his Delhi Capitals skipper -- Axar -- for sharing pointers during his spell.

SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar spun a web around Pak batters. Video: BCCI

'There are small things, while I was bowling, you told me to give the revs on the ball, the ball is gripping and spinning. I got this in mind. I had delivered just one over and decided to give the ball some spin and get some bounce. Because of that, I got three wickets, you got two, a total of five,' Kuldeep told Axar.

'Credit goes to you, you bowled really well. Perhaps you had bowled before and knew the conditions well. You had great control and got two wickets of set batters in the middle-order,' he added.

On his own bowling performance, Axar noted that this time, he was trying to bowl more slower and put in more revs on the ball.

'In the last match, I observed that it was easy for batters to hit me on the speed I was bowling on. So I decided to bowl more slower and give more revs to the ball,' said the experienced all-rounder, who took 1/13 in three overs against the UAE in the campaign opener.

Axar also hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his 'mature knock'.

'As a batter, I know it is difficult to hit and rotate the strike. You just cannot hit big shots from the word go. You had to take calculated risks. This is what he did. There was no wild hitting. He waited for the ball, played late. It was a mature innings.'