Home  » Cricket » Easwaran's wicket rocks India A, can they bounce back?

Easwaran's wicket rocks India A, can they bounce back?

September 17, 2025 15:47 IST

N Jagadeesan

IMAGE: N Jagadeesan celebrates. Photograph: BCCI

India ‘A’ got off to a steady start on the second day at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday as the team crossed the 100-run mark.

Sai Sudharsan looked composed at the crease, while N Jagadeesan played a responsible innings, reaching a hard-fought fifty off 95 balls and anchoring the innings with careful shot-making and smart strike rotation.

 

AR Easwaran looked in good touch, scoring 44 off 58 deliveries while rotating the strike and probing gaps. However, his innings came to an end when Liam Scott induced an inside edge onto the stumps. Easwaran’s dismissal was a blow for India ‘A’ as they sought to chip away at Australia ‘A’s massive lead.

At the time rain interrupted proceedings, India A had reached 116 for 1 after 30 overs on Day 2, still trailing by 416 runs. Despite their solid start, the task of bridging the gap remains daunting with over 400 runs still needed.

Earlier in the day, Australia A declared their innings at 532 for 6 after 98 overs.

With rain halting play, India A will need to build on their start and mount a resilient fightback in the coming sessions.

