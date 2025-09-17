HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All Eyes On Oman: India Hits Nets

All Eyes On Oman: India Hits Nets

September 17, 2025 12:57 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: The Indian team's preparations were on full display on social media. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

After days of off-field drama, Team India was back on the field in Dubai at the ICC Academy, sharpening their skills ahead of the final Group A clash against Oman.

Off-field drama hasn't slowed India's momentum. They have already become the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025, sitting comfortably atop Group A after wins against the UAE and Pakistan.

For Friday's game against Oman, the Indian team management is unlikely to tinker with the playing XI, except possibly resting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The decision aims to keep Bumrah fresh for the demanding Super Fours, ensuring India's premier bowler is fully charged for the tougher challenges ahead.

Should Bumrah sit out, either Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana is likely to step in, with Arshdeep closing in on 100 T20I wickets.

India's first two games were largely one-sided, making the Oman match a valuable chance to sharpen their game ahead of tricky clashes against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The team's preparations were on full display on social media, with the BCCI sharing images of the squad in action at the ICC Academy on X, captioned, 'Another practice session in the bag, all eyes on IND vs OMAN.'

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav sharpens his skills ahead of the next challenge. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill practices his shots in the nets.Photograph: BCCI/X

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Pinch-hitter Rinku Singh will be eager for his chance on the field. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson gets fan support as Dubai waits to watch him bat. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav will hope to continue his brilliant run. Photograph: BCCI/X

Varun Chakaravarthy

IMAGE: Spin specialist Varun Chakravarthy in practice mode. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: The big question: Jasprit Bumrah in action vs Oman? Photograph: BCCI/X

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma in sensational form, eager to continue. Photograph: BCCI/X

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI/X

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Will Harshit Rana get a game? Photograph: BCCI/X
Asia Cup 2025

