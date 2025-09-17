All Eyes On Oman: India Hits Nets

IMAGE: The Indian team's preparations were on full display on social media. Photograph: BCCI/X

After days of off-field drama, Team India was back on the field in Dubai at the ICC Academy, sharpening their skills ahead of the final Group A clash against Oman.

Off-field drama hasn't slowed India's momentum. They have already become the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025, sitting comfortably atop Group A after wins against the UAE and Pakistan.

For Friday's game against Oman, the Indian team management is unlikely to tinker with the playing XI, except possibly resting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The decision aims to keep Bumrah fresh for the demanding Super Fours, ensuring India's premier bowler is fully charged for the tougher challenges ahead.

Should Bumrah sit out, either Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana is likely to step in, with Arshdeep closing in on 100 T20I wickets.

India's first two games were largely one-sided, making the Oman match a valuable chance to sharpen their game ahead of tricky clashes against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The team's preparations were on full display on social media, with the BCCI sharing images of the squad in action at the ICC Academy on X, captioned, 'Another practice session in the bag, all eyes on IND vs OMAN.'

