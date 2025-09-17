HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No-Handshake Chaos: Why PCB Official Was Fired

No-Handshake Chaos: Why PCB Official Was Fired

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 10:06 IST

x

An irate Mohsin Naqvi ordered Usman Walha's removal 'for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain.'

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.
 

A new development has emerged amid the escalating no-handshake controversy at the 2025 Asia Cup, highlighting the extent of Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's anger.

According to a PTI report, Usman Walha, the PCB's director of cricket operations, faced Naqvi's wrath on Monday for his handling of the situation during the India-Pakistan match in Dubai. Naqvi reportedly ordered Walha's dismissal for the embarrassment caused to the Pakistan team.

The controversy stemmed from players from both sides not engaging in handshakes before and after the match on Sunday at the Dubai international Stadium.

The Pakistan team manager later filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council, alleging that Match Referee Andy Pycroft had instructed both captains not to shake hands at the toss.

The Zimbabwean official was accused of violating the spirit of cricket, prompting the PCB to write to the ICC demanding his suspension from the tournament.

The PCB even threatened to reconsider Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup if Pycroft was not replaced.

The PTI report revealed that the episode unfolded because Walha failed to brief Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha about the tournament's rules and protocol.

'Walha's failure to inform the captain led to confusion, and Salman was apparently caught unawares by the turn of events,' the report noted.

An irate Mohsin Naqvi -- who is also the head of the ACC -- ordered Walha's removal on Monday 'for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain.'

A source within the PCB further explained, 'Walha should have released a statement at the toss itself when the two captains didn't shake hands. Naqvi apparently was furious as he handled it poorly.'

The report emphasised that it was Walha's responsibility to brief Salman on the 'No Handshake' policy beforehand.

Following the match, Salman Agha did not attend the post-match ceremony, fuelling speculation that it was in protest of the handshake snub.

However, a separate report from RevSportz claimed the real reason was different. According to the report, Salman chose not to participate because the ceremony was being conducted by Sanjay Manjrekar, and Pakistan 'weren't comfortable' with the retired Indian cricketer-turned-commentator.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi did attend the prize ceremony and collect his award.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan withdraws Asia Cup pullout threat
Pakistan withdraws Asia Cup pullout threat
'Suar kumar': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abuses Suryakumar!
'Suar kumar': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abuses Suryakumar!
'No Indian Player Wanted To Play Pakistan'
'No Indian Player Wanted To Play Pakistan'
Sharafu Scores 50 Before Sanju Does
Sharafu Scores 50 Before Sanju Does
Shahid Afridi Slams Son-In-Law Shaheen
Shahid Afridi Slams Son-In-Law Shaheen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Galaxy F17 5G Unveiled With 90Hz AMOLED Experience

webstory image 2

8 Largest Arms-Exporting Countries

webstory image 3

India's 11 Fastest Trains

VIDEOS

Joint Search Op by Police, SOG in Jammu's Arnia Border Area2:03

Joint Search Op by Police, SOG in Jammu's Arnia Border Area

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's Whisper2:59

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's...

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after 22 Days of Suspension due to bad Weather2:56

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after 22 Days of Suspension...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV