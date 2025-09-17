No-Handshake Chaos: Why PCB Official Was Fired

An irate Mohsin Naqvi ordered Usman Walha's removal 'for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain.'





IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

A new development has emerged amid the escalating no-handshake controversy at the 2025 Asia Cup, highlighting the extent of Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's anger.

According to a PTI report, Usman Walha, the PCB's director of cricket operations, faced Naqvi's wrath on Monday for his handling of the situation during the India-Pakistan match in Dubai. Naqvi reportedly ordered Walha's dismissal for the embarrassment caused to the Pakistan team.

The controversy stemmed from players from both sides not engaging in handshakes before and after the match on Sunday at the Dubai international Stadium.

The Pakistan team manager later filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council, alleging that Match Referee Andy Pycroft had instructed both captains not to shake hands at the toss.

The Zimbabwean official was accused of violating the spirit of cricket, prompting the PCB to write to the ICC demanding his suspension from the tournament.

The PCB even threatened to reconsider Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup if Pycroft was not replaced.

The PTI report revealed that the episode unfolded because Walha failed to brief Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha about the tournament's rules and protocol.

'Walha's failure to inform the captain led to confusion, and Salman was apparently caught unawares by the turn of events,' the report noted.

An irate Mohsin Naqvi -- who is also the head of the ACC -- ordered Walha's removal on Monday 'for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain.'

A source within the PCB further explained, 'Walha should have released a statement at the toss itself when the two captains didn't shake hands. Naqvi apparently was furious as he handled it poorly.'

The report emphasised that it was Walha's responsibility to brief Salman on the 'No Handshake' policy beforehand.

Following the match, Salman Agha did not attend the post-match ceremony, fuelling speculation that it was in protest of the handshake snub.

However, a separate report from RevSportz claimed the real reason was different. According to the report, Salman chose not to participate because the ceremony was being conducted by Sanjay Manjrekar, and Pakistan 'weren't comfortable' with the retired Indian cricketer-turned-commentator.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi did attend the prize ceremony and collect his award.