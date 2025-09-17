IMAGE: Ravindra and Rivaba Jadeja with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja took fans down memory lane by posting a video where he recalls the heartfelt moment he first met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The all-rounder shared memories from a decade ago when Modi, then Gujarat chief minister, personally welcomed him. Jadeja also spoke about how then captain M S Dhoni introduced him to Modi during a match against South Africa at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad in 2010.

In the video, Jadeja says, 'I had first met him in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was the chief minister of Gujarat back then.'

'Mahi bhai, who was our captain then, introduced me to him. Modi Sahab ne khud bola ki "bhai ye toh apna ladka hai, dhyaan rakhna." (Modi Sahab told Dhoni, "He's our boy, take care of him").'

'That's when you feel... when someone of such a big stature comes to you and says this personally. Ek alag si feeling aati hai. I felt really good when he said this.'

Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is the current BJP MLA from Jamnagar North.