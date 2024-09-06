News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Duleep Trophy: Shreyas, Padikkal stretch India D's lead vs India C

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas, Padikkal stretch India D's lead vs India C

Source: PTI
September 06, 2024 19:20 IST
Manav Suthar celebrates a wicket with his India C team-mates

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates a wicket with his India C team-mates. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal struck half-centuries to help India D stretch their lead against India C on the second day of their Duleep Trophy match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Friday.

Iyer struck 54 off 44 balls and laced his innings with nine fours and a six, while Padikkal compiled a 56-run knock off 70 balls, hitting eight boundaries as the duo put on 53 runs for the third wicket after the openers had perished early.

No 5 Ricky Bhui contributed with a solid knock of 44 from 91 balls but he also failed to carry on and play a big knock.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: India D captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates after completing his fifty. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

At stumps, India D were 206/8 in their second innings for an overall lead of 202 runs, with Axar Patel on 11 off 37 balls and Harshit Rana yet to score.

Young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the star of the day for India C, returning excellent figures of 5/30 in 15 overs, including picking the wickets of a well-set Padikkal and Bhui, who was trapped leg before wicket.

Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdut Padikkal celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Earlier, resuming their first innings at overnight 91/4, India C were bowled out for 168 runs, largely due to a brilliant bowling display from Harshit Rana, who took 4/33, and Axar, who chipped in with 2/46.

The seasoned Baba Indrajith top-scored for India C with 72 off 149 balls, while Abhishek Porel contribute 34 in 61 deliveries.

Brief Scores: India D 2nd inns 206-8 in 49 ovs (D Padikkal 56, S Iyer 54, R Bhui 44, M Suthar 5/30) & 164 all out vs India C 168 all out in 48.3 ovs (B Indrajith 72, A Porel 34, H Rana 4/33).

 
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
