Jaiswal eyes consistency in red-ball cricket ahead of Bangladesh Tests

Jaiswal eyes consistency in red-ball cricket ahead of Bangladesh Tests

Source: PTI
September 06, 2024 16:15 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal has become a key player in India's Test team. Photograph: BCCI

India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said he is fully focussed on consistency in red-ball cricket in the Duleep Trophy as he prepares for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The 22-year-old, who has become a key player in India's Test team, made 30 off 50 balls in India B's first innings in their Duleep Trophy match against India A in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"It's a great opportunity whenever we have the chance to play the Duleep or Ranji Trophy. I am really looking forward to that, and I hope I will enjoy my game. I will try my best," he told Jio Cinema.

Looking ahead to India's World Test Championship campaign, Jaiswal, who has played nine

Tests since his debut, said, "Every match is important because of the World Test Championship. You have to make sure you give your best as every win counts.

"Any opportunity to play for India is incredible, and representing the country is the biggest motivation that I have."

 

"I have worked hard to keep up my form and continue to do so to ensure I maintain it. The more consistent I stay with my practice and preparation, my results will improve. I don't overthink, I just need to prepare well and keep improving myself as a player. The more I repeat these steps, the better I will get."

India are set to host Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England during the 2024-25 home season, starting with the series against Bangladesh on September 19.

"I think they have been playing well. It will be fun to match up with them. It's fun to play Test matches regardless. I am really looking forward to that," Jaiswal said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Jadeja Joins BJP. What Next?
Sarfaraz Overjoyed At Musheer's 100
Watch out for Yashasvi Jaiswal in world cricket!
Musharraf's UP land auctioned for Rs 1.38 cr
Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD
Sensex tanks 1,017 points to close at 2-week low
'I made a mistake by...': Nitish in presence of Nadda
