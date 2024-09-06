News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shreyas Seizes The Day!

Shreyas Seizes The Day!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 06, 2024 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India D captain Shreyas Iyer scored a quickfire half-ton to get his team out early trouble

IMAGE: India D Captain Shreyas Iyer scored a quickfire half-ton to get his team out of early trouble. Photograph: X
 

The first round of Duleep Trophy matches got underway on Thursday.

While India B's Musheer Khan hogged the limelight on Day 1, Day 2 belonged to Shreyas iyer.

Leading India D against India C in their match at the Rural Development Trust stadium, Anantapur, Shreyas played a captain's knock, taking his team out of trouble.

After India C were dismissed for 168 on Friday, India D got off to a shaky start, losing two early wickets.

Out came Shreyas at No, 3 and in his nonchalant style smashed a counter-attacking half-century, hammering the opposition bowlers to all corners of the park.

Shreyas scored 54 runs off just 44 balls at a strike rate of 145 just before the tea break on Day 2.

His knock will be a massive confidence injecter ahead of the coming Test season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
When Manu, Aman Sat In KBC's Hot Seat
When Manu, Aman Sat In KBC's Hot Seat
Vinesh quits Railways job amid rumours of new career
Vinesh quits Railways job amid rumours of new career
This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli
This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli
Musharraf's UP land auctioned for Rs 1.38 cr
Musharraf's UP land auctioned for Rs 1.38 cr
Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD
Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD
Sensex tanks 1,017 points to close at 2-week low
Sensex tanks 1,017 points to close at 2-week low
'I made a mistake by...': Nitish in presence of Nadda
'I made a mistake by...': Nitish in presence of Nadda

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Musheer Khan, A Star To Watch Out For

Musheer Khan, A Star To Watch Out For

Sarfaraz Overjoyed At Musheer's 100

Sarfaraz Overjoyed At Musheer's 100

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances