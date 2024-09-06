Shreyas Seizes The Day!

IMAGE: India D Captain Shreyas Iyer scored a quickfire half-ton to get his team out of early trouble. Photograph: X

The first round of Duleep Trophy matches got underway on Thursday.

While India B's Musheer Khan hogged the limelight on Day 1, Day 2 belonged to Shreyas iyer.

Leading India D against India C in their match at the Rural Development Trust stadium, Anantapur, Shreyas played a captain's knock, taking his team out of trouble.

After India C were dismissed for 168 on Friday, India D got off to a shaky start, losing two early wickets.

Out came Shreyas at No, 3 and in his nonchalant style smashed a counter-attacking half-century, hammering the opposition bowlers to all corners of the park.

Shreyas scored 54 runs off just 44 balls at a strike rate of 145 just before the tea break on Day 2.

His knock will be a massive confidence injecter ahead of the coming Test season.