Shreyas Seizes The Day!

The first round of Duleep Trophy matches got underway on Thursday.
While India B's Musheer Khan hogged the limelight on Day 1, Day 2 belonged to Shreyas iyer.
Leading India D against India C in their match at the Rural Development Trust stadium, Anantapur, Shreyas played a captain's knock, taking his team out of trouble.
After India C were dismissed for 168 on Friday, India D got off to a shaky start, losing two early wickets.
Out came Shreyas at No, 3 and in his nonchalant style smashed a counter-attacking half-century, hammering the opposition bowlers to all corners of the park.
Shreyas scored 54 runs off just 44 balls at a strike rate of 145 just before the tea break on Day 2.
His knock will be a massive confidence injecter ahead of the coming Test season.