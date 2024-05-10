Du Plessis lauds RCB's character

IMAGE: Faf Du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru have now won four games on the trot to stay alive in the tournament. Photograph: BCCI

Following his side's 60-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf Du Plessis lauded his team for showing fine character to turn their season around.

A fine half-century by Rilee Rossouw went in vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers delivered a brilliant performance to bundle out Punjab Kings (PBKS) for just 181 runs and secure a 60-run win at Dharamsala on Thursday.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Faf said, "That was a good game. We have scored 200-plus in the last five or six games. We have had good conversations, we were making the same mistakes over and over again. We needed aggression with the bat. We just spoke about taking wickets. We have 6-7 options in the bowling department.

"You need some form on your side. A bit of luck is also required. We had a few guys looking for wickets and runs at the start of the tournament. The boys have shown character to turn it around. Everyone has chipped in with runs and the bowlers are taking wickets. For us it is important to focus on ourselves," he added.

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma puts down Virat Kohli's catch off the bowling of Vidhwath Kaverappa. Photograph: BCCI

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin blamed the dropped catches for his side's defeat.

The Kings let-off Kohli and Green more than once and they bruised them with quickfire knocks as RCB posted a tall 241 for seven.

In reply, PBKS could only manage 181 before getting bundled out.

“100 percent we lost the match because of dropped catches. If we look through the game, we dropped two guys on a duck, and both of them scored big runs. That was where the game was lost.

"There was not too much difference in the batting and bowling of both teams. The catches we put down cost us the game," said Haddin.