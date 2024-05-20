News
Rediff.com  » News » Maliwal assault: Delhi cops recreate 'crime scene'

Maliwal assault: Delhi cops recreate 'crime scene'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 20, 2024 19:55 IST
The Delhi Police on Monday took Bibhav Kumar, who is allegedly involved in an assault on Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for a recreation of the alleged crime scene, an officer said.

IMAGE: Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, being taken from Tiz Hazari Court after he was sent to five-day police custody in an alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kejriwal's personal aide Kumar was arrested on Friday and was sent to a five-day police custody.

 

"A team of Delhi Police officers took him to CM's residence for the recreation of crime scene and corroborate the sequence of incident at about 5.45 pm," the officer said.

Maliwal had filed an FIR against Kumar for allegedly assaulting her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his residence located at Civil Lines area on May 13.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
