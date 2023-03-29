News
IPL 2023: Will Arjun Tendulkar debut for MI?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 29, 2023 18:54 IST
Arjun Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy MI/Twitter

Last season, Mumbai Indians finished last on the points table and Arjun Tendulkar was a trending topic during their matches.

Son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun first joined Mumbai Indians in 2021 and he has been with the team since. However, the 23-year-old fast bowler is yet to make his debut in the Indian Premier League.

 

Arjun has been practicing with the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2023 and when asked about his possible debut, skipper Rohit Sharma said, ‘Good question, hopefully.’

Mark Boucher revealed that Arjun Tendulkar has recently recovered from an injury and he will be working on getting back into rhythm with his training sessions starting from March 29.

"Arjun is just coming off from an injury. He is going to be playing tonight. Hopefully we can see what he can do. I think he has been playing very good cricket, especially in terms of bowling in the last 6 months. So yes, if we can have him available for selection, it will be pretty good for us," he added.

Arjun Tendulkar got more game time after making the switch from Mumbai to Goa in the 2022-23 domestic season. The left-hander picked up 12 wickets in 7 matches for Goa in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 and hit 223 runs, including his maiden first-class century. Arjun picked up 10 wickets in 7 matches at an impressive economy rate of less than 6 for Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition.

