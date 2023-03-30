Cameron Green can't wait to see a packed Wankhede

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Cameron Green is set to be in action at IPL 2023.

The talented 23-year-old Australia all-rounder was signed up by Mumbai Indians for a massive Rs 17.50 crore (Rs 175 million).

'The ground's pretty special, I'm lucky enough to play here. It's a cool ground to be around with all the blues here. Ya, can't wait to see when its packed,' Green said in a video posted by the Mumbai Indians.

MI would hope that Green can help during the middle overs of the game with his medium pace.

Mumbai play their first home game on April 8 against CSK.

The five-time champions will start their tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, April 2, in Bengaluru.