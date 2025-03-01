HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Door still open for Afghanistan to make semis?

Door still open for Afghanistan to make semis?

REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
March 01, 2025

Afghanistan's fate lies in England;s hands, who must beat South Africa by a 200-run margin

IMAGE: Afghanistan's fate lies in England;s hands, who must beat South Africa by a 200-run margin. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Australia sailed into the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their final Group B match against Afghanistan was abandoned at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

With no result from this match, Afghanistan's chances are slim and would depend on the result of Saturday's match between South Africa and England.

If South Africa win, they will top the group with five points.

If England emerges victorious, South Africa and Afghanistan will both finish on three points, leading to a net run-rate (NRR) calculation.

 

Afghanistan's current NRR of -0.99 would almost certainly eliminate them unless South Africa loses by a margin of over 200 runs.

Afghanistan are only mathematically alive in the race although they beat England in their impressive Champions Trophy debut.

"About the tournament, you never know," Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi said.

"We still have hopes. We are waiting for the next game, hopefully England win big."

India and New Zealand have made the last four from Group A.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
