I'm not trying to compete with Rishabh: Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2025 21:43 IST

KL Rahul has been picked ahead of Rishabh Pant as India's first-choice wicket-keeper at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy

IMAGE: KL Rahul has been picked ahead of Rishabh Pant as India's first-choice wicket-keeper at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

KL Rahul opened up about the competiton with Rishabh Pant for the wicket-keeper's slot on Friday.

Asked if he feels the pressure when someone like Pant is breathing down his neck, Rahul said, "There's always the temptation for the team, captain or the coach to take him. I'm not trying to compete with Rishabh. I'm not trying to play like him. I try and do what I do best and try and stick to my game."

 

Often the way Rahul paces his innings gets debated but he is not really worried about that aspect.

"I'm quite used to seeing it and hearing it and reading about it. Sometimes I just sit back and see whether the criticism is valid... That's not something that I try to think about when I go into a game that I need to up my strike rate.

"I try to see what the best thing is for the team and for me to do in that scenario and I try to do that. And not always am I going to be right."

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
